Ukraine to finish cooperation with IMF in 2023 – Finance minister

Ukraine would finish cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2023, and the program being negotiated now should become the last one, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"My ambitious plan is to be able to complete it [the program with the IMF]. So that in 2023 we should not have a question when we will receive a new tranche, and we could support ourselves," Markarova said in an interview with Hromadske.

According to the minister, the government continues negotiations with the IMF mission, which is visiting Kyiv.

"The program we are working on is good. It will give us the opportunity of conducting many reforms, privatization, concessions and other things. But it should also allow us to leave it at the end, as Poland could do at the time," Markarova said.

As reported, on November 14, the IMF mission led by Ron van Rooden arrived in Kyiv to continue the discussion about the possibility of opening a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine.