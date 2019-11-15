Economy

15:56 15.11.2019

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

1 min read
Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

The total debt of insolvent VAB Bank and bank Financial Initiative of Oleh Bakhmatiuk to the state is UAH 29.3 billion, including a UAH 11 billion debt to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, a UAH 10.6 billion debt to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and a UAH 7.7 billion debt to three state-run banks.

According to a posting of the NBU press service on Facebook on Friday, the debt of the former owner of VAB Bank and Financial Initiative Bank to the central bank was secured by his personal guarantee to repay a total amount of UAH 8.6 billion and property guarantees of Bakhmatiuk's companies.

"In order for these guarantees to turn into a real refund, the NBU filed more than 50 lawsuits against him and his companies," the regulator said.

The central bank said that as of October 15, 19 court decisions on Bakhmatiuk's guarantee agreements regarding the bank Financial Initiative were made in favor of the National Bank and entered into legal force, while there are no decisions regarding the VAB bank.

"Nineteen victories have not yet allowed for the repayment of debts: the sale of property by the State Enforcement Service is surprisingly sluggish," the regulator said.

Tags: #bakhmatiuk #debt #financial_initiative #vab_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 15.11.2019
Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

13:33 13.11.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

12:05 13.11.2019
Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

17:33 12.11.2019
NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

16:39 12.11.2019
NBU Board ready to act as guarantor of former Central Bank employees in VAB Bank case

NBU Board ready to act as guarantor of former Central Bank employees in VAB Bank case

14:44 12.11.2019
NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

10:43 12.11.2019
Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

17:21 05.11.2019
Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

18:52 05.08.2019
Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

LATEST

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD