Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

The risk that transit of Russian gas via Ukraine may stop really exists, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted while talking to Russian reporters in Brasilia on Thursday, 1.5 months before the transit contract between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukrainy expires.

"We have said it many times: we are ready to work with Ukraine both on transit shipments of our gas into Europe and on deliveries to Ukraine itself. And at prices below those at which Ukraine is getting the same Russian gas in reverse-flow supplies from Europe," Putin said.