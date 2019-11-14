Economy

14:12 14.11.2019

Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

1 min read
Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom is mulling a possibility of attracting funds on the international loan market via the placement of loan participation notes (LPN) listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the press service of the company has reported.

On November 21, the company announced a roundtable with the participation of leading law firms, during which it is planned to discuss legal support.

Two options for issuing the securities are planned for consideration – the placement and sale exclusively outside the United States under Rule S, or inclusively on the U.S. territory under Rule 144A.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

The company also operates the Tashlyk hydroelectric pumped storage power plant with a 302 MW capacity in a turbine mode and Oleksandrivka hydropower plant with an 11.5 MW capacity.

Tags: #eurobonds #energoatom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 06.11.2019
Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

12:09 05.11.2019
Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

18:24 28.10.2019
Naftogaz plans $500 mln eurobonds, to start road show on Oct 30

Naftogaz plans $500 mln eurobonds, to start road show on Oct 30

12:17 21.10.2019
Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

Metinvest raises around $350 mln after deals to partially repurchase 2023 eurobonds, issue new notes

14:25 30.09.2019
Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

17:42 16.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

17:15 10.09.2019
MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

16:58 22.08.2019
Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

17:00 31.07.2019
EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

10:38 17.07.2019
Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

IMF mission to start working in Kyiv on Nov 14

LATEST

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

SPF plans to privatize at least five state enterprises in 2020

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

Goods turnover in ATB supermarket chain reaches UAH 86.3 bln in Jan-Sept

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD