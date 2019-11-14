Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom is mulling a possibility of attracting funds on the international loan market via the placement of loan participation notes (LPN) listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the press service of the company has reported.

On November 21, the company announced a roundtable with the participation of leading law firms, during which it is planned to discuss legal support.

Two options for issuing the securities are planned for consideration – the placement and sale exclusively outside the United States under Rule S, or inclusively on the U.S. territory under Rule 144A.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

The company also operates the Tashlyk hydroelectric pumped storage power plant with a 302 MW capacity in a turbine mode and Oleksandrivka hydropower plant with an 11.5 MW capacity.