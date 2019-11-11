Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that citizens of other states and foreign companies will be entitled to buy Ukrainian land only if the Ukrainian people give consent to it at a referendum.

"Foreigners and companies in which there are foreigners among the founders will be entitled to buy Ukrainian lands, Ukrainian land plots only if the consent of the people of Ukraine is given at an all-Ukrainian referendum. The corresponding clause will be contained in the law [on the opening of the agricultural land market]," he said in a video message posted on official pages of the president on social media on Monday.

Zelensky noted that in the near future the Verkhovna Rada would develop and adopt a law that "clearly establishes the types and mechanisms of the referendum, and finally gives Ukrainians the right to decide the fate of one or another issue very important for them."