Economy

15:04 07.11.2019

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide Kormotech LLC (Lviv region), a large Ukrainian producer of pet food, with a loan in the amount of EUR 10 million.

According to the EBRD, the loan could be issued to Kormotech for the construction of a pet food plant in Lithuania and the expansion of feed production facilities in Ukraine.

The bank said it would support the first cross-border investment of the Ukrainian company, consisting of the construction of a new production facility in Lithuania.

According to the EBRD, Kormotech is one of the three largest producers of pet food in Ukraine.

The EBRD could approve the decision on the loan on December 11, 2019.

As reported, Kormotech launched the construction of a feed plant in Lithuania in 2018 and plans to launch it in 2019. The planned capacity is 5,000 tonnes of wet feed per year.

Kormotech exports products to over 20 countries, including France, Estonia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Poland. The company's facilities include two plants for the production of dry and wet feed in Lviv region. The company produces goods for cats and dogs under its own brands Optimeal, Club 4 Paws.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Kormotech are Olena and Rostyslav Vovk.

Interfax-Ukraine
