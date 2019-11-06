Economy

16:41 06.11.2019

Cabinet raises charter capital of Energy Efficiency Fund by UAH 1.1 bln

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the charter of the Energy Efficiency Fund, increasing its charter capital by UAH 1.119 billion, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the charter capital of the Energy Efficiency Fund by UAH 1.119 billion," he said on Telegram.

The decision will allow implementing 2,041 thermal modernization projects for multi-apartment buildings, the press service of the Ministry for Community and Territory Development said.

As reported, the national budget of Ukraine for 2019 foresees UAH 1.6 billion for the charter capital of the Energy Efficiency Fund.

The Energy Efficiency Fund intends within five years to finance more than 16,000 projects under the energy modernization program for the associations of co-owners of multi-apartment buildings.

