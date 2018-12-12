Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement on the European Union's providing technical assistance to Ukraine in the amount EUR 54 million to finance the EE4U-II energy efficiency support program, and also approved draft agreements on two other programs.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved a draft agreement on financing the "Program of Expanding Contacts between People: the House of Europe" between Ukraine and the European Commission with a budget of EUR18 million for eight years.

The aim of the program is to attract technical assistance from the EU to establish contacts, professional relations, cultural exchange between citizens of the EU and Ukraine.

In particular, the matter concerns organizing short-term professional internships in EU countries, supporting the House of Europe information center, expanding opportunities for Ukraine to participate in the Erasmus+ program.

In addition, the program assumes reimbursement of half the amount of Ukraine's contributions to the Creative Europe program for 2018-2020.

In addition, the government approved a draft agreement on financing the technical cooperation program for 2018 with the budget of EUR 37 million to support the implementation of the Association Agreement on the deep and comprehensive free trade area, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade reports.