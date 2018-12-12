Economy

18:04 12.12.2018

Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

2 min read
Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

 The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement on the European Union's providing technical assistance to Ukraine in the amount EUR 54 million to finance the EE4U-II energy efficiency support program, and also approved draft agreements on two other programs.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved a draft agreement on financing the "Program of Expanding Contacts between People: the House of Europe" between Ukraine and the European Commission with a budget of EUR18 million for eight years.

The aim of the program is to attract technical assistance from the EU to establish contacts, professional relations, cultural exchange between citizens of the EU and Ukraine.

In particular, the matter concerns organizing short-term professional internships in EU countries, supporting the House of Europe information center, expanding opportunities for Ukraine to participate in the Erasmus+ program.

In addition, the program assumes reimbursement of half the amount of Ukraine's contributions to the Creative Europe program for 2018-2020.

In addition, the government approved a draft agreement on financing the technical cooperation program for 2018 with the budget of EUR 37 million to support the implementation of the Association Agreement on the deep and comprehensive free trade area, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade reports.

Tags: #energy_efficiency
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian government launches financing energy efficiency loans

Govt signs agreement on provision of EUR 50 mln to Energy Efficiency Fund with EC

Germany ready to additionally allocate EUR 14 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund – Zubko

Finland will issue EUR15 mln for education and energy efficiency projects in Ukraine in 2018-2021

EU will sign agreement on issue of EUR 50 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund in March

Poroshenko approves ratification of fiscal agreement with EIB to improve energy efficiency of universities

EBRD to additionally finance residential energy efficiency project by providing EUR 18 mln

EBRD could issue EUR 100 mln for municipal energy saving projects in Ukraine

Е5Р to hold meeting in Oct on provision of funds to Ukraine for energy efficiency

LATEST

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz cuts baseline gas price for Nov by 6.6%

Experts worsen forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth for 2019 to 2.9%

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

AvtoKrAZ supplies new batch of vehicles for UN peacekeeping force

Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD