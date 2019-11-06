Zelensky sets tasks to prepare mass privatization, develop plan for improving Ukraine's Doing Business rating

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a task to by to develop an action plan to increase Ukraine's position in the Doing Business ranking by the end of this year, as well as begin preparations for large-scale privatization and the introduction of the land market, the president's press service said.

"I will appeal to the ministers to ensure the fulfillment of such tasks. Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Tymofiy Mylovanov will develop an action plan to increase Ukraine’s position in the Doing Business ranking by December 31, 2019," Zelensky said during the meeting with the government and parliament leaders at the President’s Office on Tuesday.

The Economy Ministry should also begin preparations for large-scale privatization, in particular, by December 31 transfer to the State Property Fund of Ukraine for privatization of 500 state enterprises.

In addition, the ministry should sell more than 40 single property complexes of small privatization objects and blocks of shares at electronic auctions by the end of 2019.

"Also, identify the top five priorities for large-scale privatization," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also said the Mylovanov should prepare by December 31 for the introduction of the land market.

"Create an electronic register of land engineers and give them the right to carry out state registration of this land. Issue 100% of decisions on granting permits for removal and transfer of a fertile soil layer and normatively fix the maintenance of land management documentation exclusively in electronic form," Zelensky said.

The president also said Mylovanov should develop a new government program for creating jobs by the end of this year, as well as ensure the implementation of the best global corporate governance practices in the top 10 state-owned companies.

Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova was tasked to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs by December 31, 2019 by preparing a bill aimed at introducing a two-year moratorium on conducting inspections of businesses and mitigating their responsibility for violating the established procedure for reporting to control agencies on the use of settlement transaction registrars.

In addition, by March next year, the Finance Ministry should simplify customs procedures by introducing an authorized economic operator program in Ukraine.

Zelensky tasked the Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel with completing unbundling procedure of Naftogaz before December 31, 2019.

The minister should also simplify the procedures for connecting to electric and gas networks owned by natural monopolies by the end of this year.

"By April 30, 2020, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection should reform the coal industry," the president said.

In addition, according to Zelensky's assignment, by the end of next year, the ministry should prepare a regulatory framework to begin the process of inventorying Ukraine's forest resources.

Zelensky tasked Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy with ensuring the issuance of permits for the international transport of goods and the movement of oversized vehicles exclusively in electronic form, as well as to establish effective overall weight and weight control on roads.

Krykliy should also approve the list of concession objects for 2020-2023 by June 30, 2020 and begin preparations for tenders.