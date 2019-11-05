Economy

17:21 05.11.2019

Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

The direct and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in 2020 will be reduced to 52.4%, Finance Minister of Ukraine Oksana Markarova has said.

"Our goal on debt is to reduce it to 52.4% of GDP. Success in privatization could help reduce this figure more dramatically," Makarova wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the draft national budget for 2020 finalized for second reading provides for the volume of government debt in the hryvnia at the level of UAH 2.045 trillion, which will amount to 45.3% of the forecast GDP.

"The volume of payments to repay state external debt is UAH 120.3 billion, while state internal debt some UAH 161.9 billion. Some UAH 141.5 billion is provided for payments on servicing the public debt for 2020," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Interfax-Ukraine
