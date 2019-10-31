Economy

15:00 31.10.2019

Ukravtodor, China's Poly Changda Engineering arrange to implement first phase of construction of orbital road around Kyiv

The State Automobile Roads Agency (Ukravtodor) and China's Poly Changda Engineering Co. Ltd have signed a memorandum of cooperation as part of the implementation of the first phase of construction of Big orbital roads around Kyiv connecting M-05 Kyiv-Odesa and M-06 Kyiv-Chop highways.

According to a posting on the website of the Infrastructure Ministry, during signing the document, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said that the memorandum is an important stage in cooperation for the start of construction of the orbital road.

"Our goal is to ensure 40% growth of the country's economy in five years, and for this we need to ensure large-scale construction throughout the country. Any infrastructure project gives a return with the greatest multiplier. Each dollar invested today in a year will give plus $2 for the economy. We are very pleased that Poly Changda Engineering shares our big investment plans, and especially in such important projects as the Great Orbital Road around Kyiv. In Ukraine, there was no experience of concession roads, so it is very important to start these projects with large reliable strategic partners," the press service said, citing Krykliy.

At the same time, Krykliy expressed his expectations that both sides will be able to quickly complete all the required preparatory technical and economic calculations and begin construction next year.

Tags: #china #ukravtodor
