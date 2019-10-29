Economy

12:11 29.10.2019

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

1 min read
Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture considers the influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020 at the level of $5-6 billion possible, Deputy Minister of Economics Serhiy Nikolaichuk has said.

"We already see the possibility of an inflow of FDI of $5-6 billion if those projects that are currently being negotiated are implemented," he said during the 18th CFO Forum in Kyiv.

The official also noted that he considers it realistic to implement an optimistic forecast for the development of the economy, which provides for a 4.8% GDP growth in 2020 compared with 3.7% in a conservative scenario.

At the same time, Serhiy Yahnych, the head of the investment business department at UkrSibbank BNP Paribas Group, noted that his assessment of FDI next year is $3-4 billion.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers in the government's action program set a goal to attract $50 billion of FDI over five years in order to achieve a real GDP growth of 40% over this period.

Tags: #government #fdi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 29.10.2019
Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

09:57 29.10.2019
Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

09:37 24.10.2019
Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

18:07 03.10.2019
Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

11:30 03.10.2019
Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

11:53 02.10.2019
Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

13:12 19.09.2019
Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

17:15 15.08.2019
Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

18:18 09.08.2019
Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

12:12 05.08.2019
Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

EU offers new framework of work over agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after 2020 – Energy ministry

LATEST

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukraine on verge of economic breakthrough – Zelensky

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

Zelensky announces pending massive privatization

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD