Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture considers the influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020 at the level of $5-6 billion possible, Deputy Minister of Economics Serhiy Nikolaichuk has said.

"We already see the possibility of an inflow of FDI of $5-6 billion if those projects that are currently being negotiated are implemented," he said during the 18th CFO Forum in Kyiv.

The official also noted that he considers it realistic to implement an optimistic forecast for the development of the economy, which provides for a 4.8% GDP growth in 2020 compared with 3.7% in a conservative scenario.

At the same time, Serhiy Yahnych, the head of the investment business department at UkrSibbank BNP Paribas Group, noted that his assessment of FDI next year is $3-4 billion.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers in the government's action program set a goal to attract $50 billion of FDI over five years in order to achieve a real GDP growth of 40% over this period.