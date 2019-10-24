Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

Industrial production in Ukraine in September 2019 decreased by 1.1% compared to September 2018 after a decrease of 1.7% in August and 0.2% in July, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The agency said that with the adjustment for the effect of calendar days, industrial production in September 2019 compared to September 2018 decreased by 1.3%, while in August by 1.6%.

According to the statistics agency, the decline was recorded both in mining and processing industries by 1.2%, and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 1%.

The service noted that compared to the previous month, industrial production in September rose by 1.7%, but taking into account the seasonal factor it fell by 0.1%.

In general, in the nine months of 2019, industrial production in Ukraine remained at the level of the same period last year.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2018 increased by 1.1% compared to 2017.