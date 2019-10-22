Economy

16:18 22.10.2019

Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia, Head of the committee of the Verkhovna Rada for energy and utilities Andriy Gerus has said.

"This is already in effect today. The duty on imports from the Russian Federation is set at 2%," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities will continue monitoring the flow of imported electricity into the country, and will intervene if the 5% threshold for total consumption from one source is exceeded.

Gerus said that at present, electricity imports from Russia account for less than 1% of total consumption, and this does not pose any threat to Ukraine's energy security.

"This volume does not pose any threat to us. It is within the margin of error. If we recall 2015, then the commercial import of Russian electricity was more than 1,000 MW. This is 10 times more than now. The issue of monitoring is to set some markers above which we do not allow imports, and introduce mechanisms that will work," the head of the profile committee of the Rada said.

Gerus is also convinced that the current import of electricity from Belarus, which could grow in 2020 thanks to the launch of the Belarusian NPP, will not affect the activities of Ukraine's Energoatom in any way.

