Economy

16:12 15.10.2019

Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

2 min read
Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is needed to ensure protection of banking institutions from risks of non-performing loans and execution of court decisions in this sphere.

The press service of the president said last week that steps for the revival of bank lending were discussed a meeting headed by Zelensky.

He said that banks need to be protected from the risk of non-repayment of funds by borrowers and the execution of judgments should be strictly enforced. "Therefore, judicial reform also remains one of the key prerequisites for revival of bank lending," the head of state said.

The president said that the loan portfolio volume to business unfortunately did not show any significant growth. This means that the business does not have the resources to expand its activity, and the Ukrainian economy is left without "fuel." Therefore, the common task of the authorities is to drop barriers to the restoring lending and to solve the problems of non-performing loans to the banking system began to work properly.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who was present at the meeting, said that Ukraine had to spend a huge amount of money, almost UAH 300 billion to protect depositors and maintain the stability of the financial system. "Besides we have over UAH 500 billion of sub-prime loans, in particular, more than UAH 400 billion in state-owned banks. This is money lost by ordinary people just because one of the debtors had refused to fulfill his obligations and had not returned the money. We know about this problem and work on its solution," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #banks
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 15.10.2019
Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

10:43 15.10.2019
Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

10:01 15.10.2019
Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

11:16 14.10.2019
Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

17:11 11.10.2019
G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

14:21 11.10.2019
Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

12:57 11.10.2019
Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

10:23 11.10.2019
Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

10:09 11.10.2019
Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

09:41 11.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine exceed 21 bcm

PrivatBank wins appeal in London court in dispute with ex-owners

Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

LATEST

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine exceed 21 bcm

Decision of Court of Appeal in London on PrivatBank marks new round of proceedings – Finance ministry

Vagueness with PrivatBank has not precluded new program of cooperation with IMF – First deputy NBU governor

PrivatBank wins appeal in London court in dispute with ex-owners

Ryanair launches flights from Kherson to Krakow

Kyivstar connects 116 settlements in four regions of Ukraine to 4G network

Tedis Ukraine, tobacco manufacturers to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 6.5 bln

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

Zelensky: Hard to defend Ukraine in PrivatBank case without rebooting of courts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD