Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed bill No. 124-XI "On amendments into some legislative acts of Ukraine amid the adoption of the law on standardization", which was voted for by Verkhovna Rada on September 20, reported on the president's official website.

The law introduces amendments into a number of the legislative acts, of which are Code of Depths of Ukraine, Land Code, Water Code, Civil Code, Economic Code, Criminal Code of Ukraine; Code of Nautical Shipping and Code on Protection of Ukraine; laws "On protection of environment", "On investment activity", "On commodity exchange", "On the principles of urban planning", "On road traffic" and others.

"The introduction of the norms of this law will provide compliance of the national standardization system with international and European practice," reads the report.

On September 20, 2019, Verkhovna Rada with 291 votes took as a whole the law on the amendments into the legislative acts amid the adoption of law "On standardization" that foresees switching to the voluntary application of the national standards.

"We do not cancel the standard. They remain, but their use will be completely voluntary. All environmental standards, food safety standards and others should be regulated by laws, regulations and decrees of the state agencies," said Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee on Economic Development Roksolana Pidlasa delivering a speech in the parliament on Friday.

The law comes into force in 2021.