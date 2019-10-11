Economy

10:09 11.10.2019

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) whose major shareholder is the largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, will channel UAH 10.845 billion into payment of dividends, which will be UAH 2.81 per ordinary registered share.

This decision was taken by shareholders of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih at an extraordinary general meeting on October 10, the company's press service said.

The procedure and timing for the payment of the dividends will later be determined by the enterprise's supervisory board. After that, the funds will be transferred to shareholders. At the same time, it is specified that, according to the Law on Joint-Stock Companies, dividends must be paid within six months from the date of the decision by a meeting of shareholders.

The press service recalls that the last time dividends were paid for 2007, before the 2008-2009 crisis. After that, ArcelorMittal use funds to modernize production and carry out large-scale investment projects. The current dividend payment will not affect the implementation of the investment program. In the next five years, $1.8 billion will be invested in the development of production. Of the amount, about $300-350 million is to be invested in the construction of a pelletizing factory. It will produce pellets that will partially replace sinter as raw materials for blast furnaces. Therefore, the enterprise will be able to close two worn sinter plants and thereby reduce emissions by 50–55%, according to the press service.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. Its staples are long products, in particular, reinforcing bars and wire rods.

ArcelorMittal owns the largest mining and metallurgical plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine and a number of small companies, in particular PJSC ArcelorMittal Beryslav.

