Zelensky rebukes Dragon Capital head for buying assets after Yanukovych flees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rebuked Head of the Dragon Capital investment fund Tomas Fiala for buying assets after Viktor Yanukovych fled the country.

"Do you mean all the assets that Dragon Capital bought after Mr. Yanukovych fled?" he said, answering the question of the journalist of the Novoye Vremia publication at the press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that the head of the Ukrainian investment company is a Czech citizen, and at the same time became an investor in the NV media group.

"I always talk about the media: they must be independent and Ukrainian. Now we are talking about land reform, and everyone says: "Look, this is our land. Ukrainian land. Therefore, Ukrainians should be the owners." I agree here in full. And this should be changed in the law. Then everyone says: "If the land is owned by a legal entity, only Ukrainians should be their beneficiaries." And don't you think that the owners of independent media should be Ukrainian citizens?" Zelensky said.

"Doesn't it seem to you that the ultimate beneficiaries of independent pro-Ukrainian media, if their owners are legal entities, must be citizens of Ukraine? Could there be foreigners – come, for example, change your passport. Then you protect the interests of Ukraine, especially in the matter of information independence," the head of state said.

Dragon Capital's NV media group includes the Novoye Vremia magazine, Radio NV and the portal NV.ua. The chief editor of the media group is Vitaliy Sych.