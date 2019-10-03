Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to implement an experimental project to boost efficiency of management processes in the secretariat of the Cabinet using software of the IDoc e-document management system.

According to government resolution No. 879-r dated September 29, 2019, the pilot project will last until December 31, 2020.

It is also envisaged that the central executive bodies can join the pilot project by decision of the relevant head of the civil service.

IDoc test software will be provided at no cost.

In 2017, the team of the iGov government services portal, coordinated then by recently appointed Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet, launched the IDoc electronic document management system. The product is intended for companies with a staff of 100 people or more, and the company can run the system both on the iGov cloud and on the company's servers. To transfer personal data, a channel encrypted with a double key is used.

In 2017, the developers said that the cost of the system was UAH 250,000, in comparison with analogues of the system, which cost UAH 1-2 million (according to ProZorro).

As reported, Dubilet is studying the possibility of canceling consent to the processing of personal data.

On September 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided on the final transition to electronic exchange of documents between government bodies from October 1, 2019.