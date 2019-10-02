Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-June 2019 received UAH 1.065 billion in net profit, which is 2.27 times more than in the same period in 2018 (UAH 468.437 million), the financial report posted on the company's website says.

Pretax financial result amounted to UAH 1.592 billion, which is 2.16 times more than the result for the six months of 2018.

The net income of Ukrzaliznytsia from the sale of products (goods and services) in January-June 2019 amounted to UAH 44.207 billion (an increase of 10.6%).

At the same time, the cost of sales reached UAH 39.649 billion (an increase of 2.8%). Labor costs in the first half of 2019 rose by 8.4%, to UAH 17.934 billion.

EBITDA amounted to UAH 7.5 billion, which is 6% more than in the first half of 2018.

The audit of Ukrzaliznytsia's financial statements was confirmed by Ernst & Young.

As reported, in 2018 Ukrzaliznytsia saw net profit rise by 78% compared to 2017, to UAH 203.9 million. Net sales income grew by 12.8%, to UAH 83.4 billion. In 2018, EBITDA amounted to UAH 16 billion