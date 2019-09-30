Economy

12:08 30.09.2019

Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has connected Chornobyl (Kyiv region) and the complex of buildings on the territory of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP, the Shelter facility) to the 4G high-speed Internet network.

The operator said on Monday that in the near future, 4G communications will be turned on at the main checkpoint at the entrance to the Chornobyl zone in the village of Dytiatky.

To date, the 4G communication network from Kyivstar operates in 6,795 cities and towns, with 29 million people living in them (70% of the country's population).

The 4G high-speed mobile Internet has already been used by 7.250 million subscribers. In just a year, the number of such subscribers has quadrupled compared to August 2018.

