16:03 18.09.2019

Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

An updated model of unbundling NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy retains the ability of the company to protect the interests of Ukraine in the Stockholm arbitration, Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"The proposed unbundling model will provide prerequisites for creating a transparent and efficient structure of the GTS operator, introducing European standards of work, ensuring real independence of the GTS operator, certified in accordance with the requirements of European law. At the same time, the possibility of protecting the interests of Ukraine in the Stockholm arbitration will be preserved," he said on Facebook.

