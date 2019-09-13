Nova Poshta launches nightly delivery by air from Lviv to Dnipro

The Nova Poshta group of companies, jointly with the Eleron airline (Kyiv), have launched a daily night flight on the Lviv-Dnipro-Lviv route for the prompt delivery of parcels weighing up to 1 kg, Nova Poshta said on Facebook.

"Every night, more than 10,000 parcels weighing up to 1 kg fly to their customers. And you can get them the next day. That is, we're ahead of the schedule per day. Just imagine, you will receive a shipment in Dnipro that arrived in Lviv yesterday," the group said.

Nova Poshta also said expedited delivery of items does not impose additional costs on customers.

As previously reported, Nova Poshta together with Eleron Aviation Company tested five routes for air delivery from Lviv.

Nova Poshta delivered 174 million parcels in 2018, which is almost 20% more than in 2017. In 2019, the group plans to achieve a 20% increase in the number of items handled.

Founded in 2001, the Nova Poshta Group of Companies is a leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The network of the company exceeds 3,300 service points throughout the country.