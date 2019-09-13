Economy

13:04 13.09.2019

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

 The way to reduce the burden of public utilities in Ukraine has been discussed at a meeting with businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the press on Friday after he made a speech at the YES forum.

"Everyone must obey the rules. There will be no monopoly," Zelensky said in comments on his meeting with Kolomoisky that addressed energy issues.

Journalists asked whether Kolomoisky might be an exception.

"Everyone, including Mr. Kolomoisky. So that he actually helps reduce prices on any type of public utilities," Zelensky said.

"First of all, everyone understands we must have a market. Our European partners want market prices to be set. However, we must do everything we can so that our people pay less," he said.

Zelensky said he was sure that Kolomoisky had heard his call.

"I am sure. We will see the result," he said.

Zelensky met with Kolomoisky in Kyiv in the evening of September 10.

"They met at the Presidential Office to discuss business in Ukraine. They also conferred on energy issues," the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Judging by the photo, the meeting was also attended by Presidential Office Head Andriy Bohdan, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, Chief Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir, and some other officials.

Interfax-Ukraine
