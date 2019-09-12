Ukraine starts autumn sowing campaign

Ukrainian agrarians as of September 11 sowed 364,000 hectares with winter grains for the 2020 harvest with a forecast of 7.3 million hectares.

According to a report on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, 338,000 hectares of the area were sown with winter wheat (5% of the target), 16,000 hectares with rye (14% of the target) and 9,000 hectares with winter barley (1% of the target).

In addition, 892,000 hectares were sown with winter rapeseeds, or 83% of the target.

Besides, as of September 11, farmers threshed 40 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 10.2 million hectares (67% of the target).

As reported, the ministry predicts this year's harvest in Ukraine at 71.1 million tonnes (of which 27.8 million tonnes of wheat) compared to 70.1 million tonnes in 2018.