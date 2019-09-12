Economy

09:58 12.09.2019

Ukraine starts autumn sowing campaign

1 min read
Ukraine starts autumn sowing campaign

Ukrainian agrarians as of September 11 sowed 364,000 hectares with winter grains for the 2020 harvest with a forecast of 7.3 million hectares.

According to a report on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, 338,000 hectares of the area were sown with winter wheat (5% of the target), 16,000 hectares with rye (14% of the target) and 9,000 hectares with winter barley (1% of the target).

In addition, 892,000 hectares were sown with winter rapeseeds, or 83% of the target.

Besides, as of September 11, farmers threshed 40 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 10.2 million hectares (67% of the target).

As reported, the ministry predicts this year's harvest in Ukraine at 71.1 million tonnes (of which 27.8 million tonnes of wheat) compared to 70.1 million tonnes in 2018.

Tags: #sowing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:54 03.06.2019
Ukraine completes spring sowing campaign

Ukraine completes spring sowing campaign

12:17 17.04.2013
Ukraine ready for conduct sowing campaign in short terms, says ministry

Ukraine ready for conduct sowing campaign in short terms, says ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

LATEST

Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

Full switch to IBAN could be delayed for two months – NBU

4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

Ukrtransgaz accomplishes 85% works on GTS repairing and modernization ahead of heating season

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD