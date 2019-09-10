Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

Average price of one square meter on the primary housing market in Kyiv by the end of 2019 could grow by 9% compared with the previous year, to $1,350, reaching the pre-crisis level of 2014.

"Starting from the autumn, in the event of political stabilization, sales are expected to increase, and by the end of the year, prices will rise to the pre-crisis level of 2014," Analyst at City One Development, a full-cycle development company, Olena Shyrin told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to City One Development, the growth of prices in the market in the first half of 2019 was facilitated by the stabilization and strengthening of the hryvnia exchange rate.

So, the average market price in the first half of the year was $1,296 per sq. m.

According to the company's estimates, during the second quarter of 2019, sales began in nine new housing complexes with a total announced number of apartments of about 3,500. At the same time, six of them are of the business class, two are comfort and one of the economy class.

"In general, despite the elections and political instability, in the first half of 2019, the primary residential real estate market was expanded with 25 new residential complexes (taking into account the launch of 16 new residential complexes in the first quarter of 2019). Of these, seven are in the Pechersky district, presented in the business class," City One Development said.