Czestochowa court declares Huta Czestochowa bankrupt

The local court in Czestochowa (Poland) has announced Huta Stali Czestochowa (Poland) bankrupt and waiting for applications from companies to lease industrial facilities of the enterprise.

The majority shareholder in Huta Stali Czestochowa is ISD Polska, the structure of Industrial Union of Donbas (ISD).

According to a posting on the website of the enterprise, the decision was made by the court on September 4, 2019.

The Commercial Department announced ISD Huta Częstochowa bankrupt, rejecting bids for the sale of the company by Sunningwell International Polska and Corween Investmetns, a subsidiary of Liberty House Group. The current interim judicial controller Mieczysław Radecki has been appointed manager.

The decision comes into force and is subject to execution from the moment the decision is made public.

It is specified that the court decision is not final.

In addition, the judge ordered the manager to immediately take measures to update the assessment of the bankrupt company and prepare for its sale, including providing all interested parties with proposals to purchase the company.

