Economy

12:12 06.09.2019

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Westinghouse Electric Sweden is waiting for an official position of the new Ukrainian government regarding the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project, Westinghouse CEO Patrick Fragman has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We do not yet know the official position of Ukraine on this issue... We understand that the new government is only starting to work. In addition to the energy bridge, it is evaluating a large number of other projects. We hope that its advantages will be obvious to the new government, and we are confident that after a thorough assessment the project will be approved," he said, commenting on the likelihood of Ukraine's refusal from the energy bridge.

According to resolution of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry No. 340, the ministry set September 2, 2019 as the start date for negotiations with the project winner – a consortium of three companies (consisting of Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB, Polenergia International S.àr.l. and EDF Trading Limited). Asked whether there were any negotiations as part of this decision of the ministry, Fragman said that "some meetings have already been held, but it is too early to speak in more detail."

As reported, in the middle of August, representative of the president in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus appealed to the government of Volodymyr Groysman with a request to stop the process of implementing the Ukraine-EU energy bridge project, arguing that it was inexpedient.

Tags: #eu #westinghouse #energy #fragman
