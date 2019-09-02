Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has announced liberalization of land market in Ukraine in the mid-2020's.

"We emphasize that we will model it (land market liberalization) so that nobody loses the land, so that people become richer as a result of this reform, and not vice versa. We will carefully approach planning, and the market will be introduced when we are ready for this, and we plan to do this in the middle of next year," Honcharuk said in a course of a meeting of president with the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada leadership and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, the president's team in the near future intends to present a bill on open land market with the prospect of adopting it this year (with a precondition for a transitional period of up to 10 months). However, according to the Office of the President and the Servant of the People party, before the opening of the land market a number of preventive measures should be taken, such as combating raider attacks and ensuring affordable financing for farmers.