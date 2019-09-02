Economy

15:23 02.09.2019

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

1 min read
Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has announced liberalization of land market in Ukraine in the mid-2020's.

"We emphasize that we will model it (land market liberalization) so that nobody loses the land, so that people become richer as a result of this reform, and not vice versa. We will carefully approach planning, and the market will be introduced when we are ready for this, and we plan to do this in the middle of next year," Honcharuk said in a course of a meeting of president with the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, Verkhovna Rada leadership and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, the president's team in the near future intends to present a bill on open land market with the prospect of adopting it this year (with a precondition for a transitional period of up to 10 months). However, according to the Office of the President and the Servant of the People party, before the opening of the land market a number of preventive measures should be taken, such as combating raider attacks and ensuring affordable financing for farmers.

Tags: #honcharuk #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 02.09.2019
Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

14:29 02.09.2019
Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

12:32 30.08.2019
New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

10:17 08.07.2019
Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

LATEST

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Stockholm Arbitration Court bars Ukraine from selling shares of VEB subsidiary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD