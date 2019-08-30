Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

Nova Poshta Group of Companies has started testing aviation delivery service within Ukraine and now draws out new delivery formats.

"Boxes of Nova Posta are travelling between cities with million-plus cities by plane. Not all so far because we are still testing the air delivery service," Nova Poshta reported on its official page in Facebook.

The testing flight Kyiv-Lviv started in the second part of August 28.

"Today we sent the first test flight Kyiv-Lviv-Kyiv! This means that we will soon offer customers delivery on the same day from Kyiv to Lviv, and then to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa. And also we will connect the cities of western, eastern and southern Ukraine with guaranteed delivery on the next day," Nova Poshta co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk wrote on Facebook.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the local express delivery market. The company's network consists of over 3,300 offices throughout Ukraine.