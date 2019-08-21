Economy

Gerus says thermal power generation companies must keep extra coal reserves just in case

Thermal power generation companies should keep enough coal reserves in their warehouses, especially ahead of the heating season, presidential representative in the government Andriy Gerus said.

"We've got a situation where we have rather low coal reserves in the warehouses, and we, let's say, had a difficult discussion with thermal power generation companies, in particular with the large companies, and emphasized that it is impossible to squeeze by low coal reserves in the warehouses for raising tariffs," said Gerus at a briefing following the outcomes of the conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky over functioning of a new model of electricity market and preparation for autumn-winter period in Kyiv on Monday.

He said such situation has already happened in Ukraine.

"So we would like this to never happen again, and companies keep sufficient coal reserves in the warehouses, especially ahead of a difficult winter, when we have certain disputes with Gazprom about gas transit that in turn will have a certain impact on the gas market in Ukraine," he said.

