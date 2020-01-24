Economy

11:34 24.01.2020

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

The amount of special import duties paid in 2019 for Russian liquefied natural gas and diesel fuel (via pipelines) totaled UAH 154.676 million, head of the Verkhovna Rada energy committee Andriy Gerus said on Facebook.

"But this is not even the main effect achieved by the introduction of special duties. The main thing is the diversification of supply sources ... After the introduction of duties, the share of diesel from the Russian Federation almost halved from 44% to 25.5%," he said, adding that prices of petroleum products at fuel stations after the introduction of duties did not increase but, on the contrary, decreased.

According to the MP, most of the imports from the Russian Federation were replaced by supplies from European countries. At the same time, the share of Kremenchuk oil refinery (Ukrtatnafta) has not changed.

"Good news for those who don't like Kolomoisky, and sad for those who love: Kolomoisky's plant did not benefit from such a decision, its market share has not changed," Gerus wrote.

"Some people like to identify the Russian Federation and Belarus, which I strongly disagree with. But even with this approach, the total import from these two countries was 77%, and now it has dropped to 64%," he said.

According to his estimates, the amount of paid duties could reach UAH 500 million in 2020.

Interfax-Ukraine
