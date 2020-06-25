Economy

15:37 25.06.2020

MP Gerus proposes reduction of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% – bill

An alternative draft law to the government bill, registered in the Verkhovna Rada, on improving the conditions for supporting production of electricity from alternative sources provides for the reduction from July 1 of this year of feed-in tariffs for wind farms by 2.5% to 20%, for solar plants by 2.5% to 60% depending on the power and time of commissioning.

According to the text of bill No. 3658-1 of MP Andriy Gerus (the Servant of the People faction), posted on the parliamentary website, there are three options for reducing tariffs for wind farms.

For wind farms commissioned before the end of 2019 and consisting of wind turbines with a unit installed capacity of 2,000 kW or more, tariffs should be reduced by 7.5%, for those commissioned from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2022 by 2.5%, after January 1, 2022 by 20%.

For objects of solar generation, the bill provides for a large variability of reducing tariffs, taking into account both the timing of commissioning and power.

It is proposed to reduce tariffs for solar power plants with a capacity of up to 1 MW commissioned from July 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019 by 10%, for those launched from the beginning of this year by 2.5%.

For solar power plants with a capacity of more than 1 MW put into operation from July 1, 2015 until the end of 2019 the decrease will be 15%.

For solar power plants with capacities from 1 MW to 5 MW, put into operation from the beginning of 2020 to September 30, 2020 by 2.5%, launched from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 by 20%.

At the same time, for solar stations with a capacity of 5 MW and more, launched from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, a 30% decrease is envisaged.

For all solar plants with a capacity of 1 MW or more commissioned from July 1, 2021 the tariff reduction should be 60%.

