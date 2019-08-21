Economy

09:38 21.08.2019

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

1 min read
World Bank Group (WB) President David Malpass will visit Ukraine for the first time for a two-day visit on August 22, the WB said on its website on Tuesday.

"This will be Mr. Malpass' first trip to Ukraine since he became President of the World Bank Group on April 9, 2019," the WB informed.

The WB said that Mr. Malpass will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, August 23. He also plans to meet with the Minister of Finance, the Central Bank Governor, Mayors, members of Parliament, banking sector representatives, farmers, and representatives of the private sector.

"During this visit, Mr. Malpass will discuss Ukraine’s plans for economic reforms aimed at boosting growth and creating more jobs and better opportunities for the Ukrainian people," it said.

