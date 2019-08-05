Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine is ready for peak repayments on debts in September 2019, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"In short: everything is under control, [we're] ready by September," she wrote on Facebook on Monday, commenting on the budget for seven months.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukraine will have to repay the following sums on its foreign debt: $4.171 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.194 billion in the fourth quarter.