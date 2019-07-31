Economy

14:56 31.07.2019

Post of business ombudsman after Semeta to be occupied by ex-mayor of Warsaw Święcicki

Post of business ombudsman after Semeta to be occupied by ex-mayor of Warsaw Święcicki

Current member of the Polish parliament Marcin Święcicki will assume the position of business ombudsman in the fall of this year instead of Algirdas Semeta.

"Yesterday, at the meeting of the council [of business ombudsman], the candidacy of the future business ombudsman of Ukraine Mr. Marcin Święcicki, the current member of the Polish parliament, the former mayor of Warsaw, and the former minister of international economic relations in the first government of Tadeusz Mazowiecki was approved," Semeta said during a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Święcicki will start work this fall.

As reported, in February, Semeta announced his decision not to renew the contract, which expired in May 2019, however, later he agreed to remain in office until October.

The Cabinet of Ministers created the Business Ombudsman Council as its permanent advisory body in 2014, with funds allocated to finance it from the EBRD. At the end of the same year, Semeta was appointed to the position of business ombudsman for combating corruption in Ukraine. Prior to that, he served as EU Commissioner for Taxation and Customs Union, Audit and Anti-fraud Statement on Statistics.

