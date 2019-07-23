Piraeus Bank reports on illegal change of ownership of Lviv Macaroni Factory

Piraeus Bank (Kyiv) has reported on the illegal change of ownership of the real estate of Lviv Macaroni Factory and the invasion of the plant.

According to a press release of the financial institution, the state registrar Property and Business Registration (Lviv region) on July 15 re-registered the ownership of the real estate Lviv Macaroni Factory (17 objects) and the property complex in Lviv for Citycom Estate LLC.

On July 19, unknown persons invaded the territory of Lviv macaroni factory and forced the guards to leave the territory and blocked access inside.

"On January 10, 2012, the Economic Court of Lviv region declared OJSC Lviv Macaroni Factory bankrupt. Accordingly, the alienation of the company's property as bankrupt should be carried out exclusively in the framework of the bankruptcy procedure by public auction (in accordance with the law on restoring the debtor's solvency or recognizing it bankrupt)," the bank said.