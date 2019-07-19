Economy

Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

The sales of Renault cars, the leader of the Ukrainian market of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, increased by 35% in January-June this year compared to the same period of 2018, to 6,600 units, while the market during this period grew by 0.2%, to 42,600 units, Director General of Renault Ukraine LLC Francois Marriott has said.

"Renault's share of the passenger and commercial auto market has grown to 15.5% compared with 11.5% in the first half of last year, and we want to keep these rates until the end of this year. We are confident that we will be able to remain the market leader for the fifth year in a row [in 2018 the share was 12.5%]," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ukrainian market of new cars today is in a state of stagnation, and the main reason for this is a significant increase in registrations of used cars. He said Renault had the best dynamics of market share growth among all car brands.

The expert noted that the company's forecast for the market of new passenger and commercial cars for the current year is 90,000 units (in 2018 some 87,000 cars).

"If to analyze the situation for 2018 and the six months of this year, then for one sold new car there are three registered used imported vehicles, which are unsafe on the roads and do not meet environmental standards," he said.

