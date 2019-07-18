Economy

16:19 18.07.2019

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

2 min read
The updated macro-forecast of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) assumes receiving $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility, as well as the issue of eurobonds worth $1 billion, deputy governor of the NBU Dmytro Sologub has said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"We expect that in the fourth quarter the new program is likely to start with the IMF, and Ukraine will receive $2 billion. And we also expect $2 billion in each of the next years as part of the new structural financing program," he said.

Sologub stressed that such an assessment is an expert commentary. According to him, if the funds arrive a little earlier or a little later, it will not have a significant impact on other macroeconomic parameters, except for international reserves.

The banker also estimated, based on the example of other countries and the size of Ukraine's quota in the IMF, that the size of the new program could be in the range of $5-10 billion for a period of 36 to 48 months.

"We have no insight, this is our expert assessment," he said.

Sologub also said that the National Bank laid down in its forecast another entry of Ukraine to foreign markets with eurobonds in the amount of about $1 billion as its expert assessment.

