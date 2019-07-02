Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine in January-June 2019 increased transit of natural gas through its gas transportation system (GTS) by 6.1% (by 2.591 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period of 2018, to 45.079 billion cubic meters, according to recent data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations made by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, in particular, transit of gas through the country to Europe for the six months amounted to 43.564 billion cubic meters (6.4% more compared to January-June 2018), to Moldova to 1.515 billion cubic meters (1.6% less).

In June 2019, gas transit decreased by 1.9% (by 148.2 million cubic meters) compared to the same month of 2018, to 7.451 billion cubic meters. In particular, gas transit through Ukraine to Europe amounted to 7.293 billion cubic meters (2.1% less from June 2018), Moldova some 158 million cubic meters (5.5% more).