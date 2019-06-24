Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukraine could at least triple the volume of foreign investment in the country, according to newly appointed Secretary of the National Investment Council, IT businessman, public figure and volunteer, fourth in the list of the Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.

"I do not want to declare a lot at the start, but all preliminary consultations with large investors indicate that Ukraine can at least triple the current level of investment in the country. I as instructed by the president to make this process as fast as possible," he said, commenting on his appointment on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

David Arachamia is a graduate of the European University, Master of Economics. He passed the Professional Management master course at Open University (London). He is a co-founder of the international IT company Template Monster, founder of the People's Project volunteer organization, which helps the Ukrainian military in the east of the country. Since 2016, he has led the Weblium international website development platform.