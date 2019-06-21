Economy

11:39 21.06.2019

U.S. House of Representatives approves $700 mln bills for Ukraine

1 min read
U.S. House of Representatives approves $700 mln bills for Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved bills that provide nearly $700 million in support to Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. said on Facebook.

"The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has approved the draft laws on financing the Pentagon, State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and related programs for 2020, which provide for nearly $700 million to support Ukraine," the message said.

As noted, the draft law "Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2020" estimates the amount of $250 million proposed for providing security support to Ukraine. Of this amount, $50 million should be sent exclusively to provide lethal defensive weapons.

The United States Foreign Office, the United States Agency for International Development and related departments have a total amount of $445.7 million. This amount includes, inter alia, allocations to provide Ukraine with security assistance under the "International Military Financing" program.

"Similar drafts should also be adopted by the Senate. After that, both houses of Congress must agree on their final wording, which will be submitted for signature to the President of the United States," the message said.

Tags: #usa #support
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 20.06.2019
U.S. calls on Russia to ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice due to MH17 plane crash

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice due to MH17 plane crash

10:43 19.06.2019
Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

17:59 18.06.2019
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

14:41 18.06.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine renews work after bomb scare

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine renews work after bomb scare

10:23 18.06.2019
Ambassador William Taylor arrives in Kyiv as U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine

Ambassador William Taylor arrives in Kyiv as U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine

15:20 17.06.2019
Medical humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from U.S. – Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Medical humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from U.S. – Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

12:33 15.06.2019
Ukraine, U.S. discus further development of cooperation in security sphere

Ukraine, U.S. discus further development of cooperation in security sphere

10:45 14.06.2019
Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

17:16 13.06.2019
Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

LATEST

Securities commission publishes plan for development of energy hubs

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD