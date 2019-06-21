U.S. House of Representatives approves $700 mln bills for Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved bills that provide nearly $700 million in support to Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. said on Facebook.

"The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has approved the draft laws on financing the Pentagon, State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and related programs for 2020, which provide for nearly $700 million to support Ukraine," the message said.

As noted, the draft law "Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2020" estimates the amount of $250 million proposed for providing security support to Ukraine. Of this amount, $50 million should be sent exclusively to provide lethal defensive weapons.

The United States Foreign Office, the United States Agency for International Development and related departments have a total amount of $445.7 million. This amount includes, inter alia, allocations to provide Ukraine with security assistance under the "International Military Financing" program.

"Similar drafts should also be adopted by the Senate. After that, both houses of Congress must agree on their final wording, which will be submitted for signature to the President of the United States," the message said.