Economy

12:07 20.06.2019

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

2 min read
NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on June 14, 2019 filed a counterclaim against the rulings of courts that annulled the NBU's resolution to inspect PrivatBank before the removal of the bank from the market with the participation of the state with the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, the NBU has said on its website.

According to the release, together with the cassation appeal, the National Bank filed a petition to suspend the validity of these court rulings until the end of their cassation hearing by the Supreme Court.

The NBU, in its statement, relies on its exclusive powers, enshrined in the law on the National Bank: no other entity or body, including the court, can interfere in exercising powers of authority of the National Bank, in particular, determining the date and grounds for conducting an unscheduled inspection of banks.

The National Bank also said that the plaintiff company Triantal Investments Ltd was not authorized to represent PrivatBank and its rights were not violated by the National Bank.

"Only a shareholder of the bank owning a controlling stake (over 50% of shares) can apply for judicial protection of the violated rights of the bank. While the plaintiff, Triantal Investments Ltd, prior to nationalization of PrivatBank, owned 16.817% of its shares," the NBU said.

The NBU recalled that the results of the stress tests of PrivatBank in 2015 showed a significant deterioration in its financial condition and served as the basis for conducting the unscheduled inspection.

The National Bank considers the decision of the courts of lower instances illegal, unreasonable and issued with incomplete investigation of all the circumstances of the case.

As reported, on May 13, 2019, the sixth administrative court of appeals rejected the appeal of the National Bank against the ruling of the district administrative court of Kyiv dated March 2, 2018, which satisfied the claim of Triantal Investments Ltd.

Tags: #nbu #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 20.06.2019
Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

14:05 20.06.2019
Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

10:11 20.06.2019
Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

17:08 19.06.2019
Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

11:17 19.06.2019
New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

14:07 18.06.2019
NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

11:37 18.06.2019
NBU challenges court ban to First Deputy NBU Governor Rozhkova to fulfill duties

NBU challenges court ban to First Deputy NBU Governor Rozhkova to fulfill duties

15:16 14.06.2019
PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

10:09 14.06.2019
NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

LATEST

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

Liovochkin affiliated company to build up 95% of shares in Zakarpattiaoblenergo

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD