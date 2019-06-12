UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

Poland's UNIMOT, which applied to participate in a tender for the development of Ivanivske field (Kharkiv region) on the basis of a production sharing agreement (PSA), in case of victory will work on the deposit in partnership with a western operator, UNIMOT President Adam Sikorski has said during the opening Ukraine's first fuel filling station under the Swiss brand AVIA in Kyiv.

UNIMOT has not yet voiced the name of the company, however, they assure that this operator has extensive experience. The head of the Polish company also said that when making the decision on participation in the tender, the potential partner carried out the assessment of geological information on Ivanivske deposit.

Sikorski said that UNIMOT had already received confirmation of acceptance of its application for participation.

UNIMOT S.A. is a Polish energy company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. It specializes in imports of diesel fuel, liquefied gas, natural gas, biofuel. It is engaged in production, processing of energy resources, retail trade in fuel.