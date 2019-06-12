Economy

14:05 12.06.2019

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

2 min read
Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has established facts of possible abuse of monopoly by nitrogen plants incorporated in Group DF of businessman Dmytro Firtash, Committee Head Yuriy Terentiev has said on his Facebook page.

So, on May 24, the committee sent preliminary conclusions on the results of the investigation to four companies of the group – three nitrogen fertilizer plants, as well as the NF Trading Ukraine company. According to them, the group has signs of a monopoly position on the national market for the primary sale of nitrogen mineral fertilizers.

"Facts that may indicate a monopoly abuse have been recorded. Gas costs 70% of the production cost for ammonium nitrate. It is this link between the raw material (gas) and the final product (mineral fertilizers) that has become the object of abuse by the said companies," Terentiev wrote.

He said that the group's enterprises purchased gas for production from related companies, resold it inside the group, as a result of which the price of gas that reached the final consumers, the factories producing the products, significantly exceeded the initial price, which, as a result, led to an increase in the cost of nitrogen fertilizers.

In addition, during 2017, enterprises stopped production due to the cessation of gas supplies due to the lack of payments for it. Legally, this can be qualified as an artificial restriction of fertilizer production, the head of the committee added.

"The probable consequences of the case are not only the imposition of a fine, but also the implementation of the forced separation of the chemical assets of the group," Terentiev said.

 

Tags: #group_df #antimonopoly #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

16:32 12.06.2019
Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

16:03 12.06.2019
U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

LATEST

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Авария вертолета на Манхэттене не была терактом

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD