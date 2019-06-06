Nova Poshta resumes delivery from U.S. online store iHerb

Nova Poshta International, part of Nova Poshta, has resumed delivery from the online retailer of cosmetics and perfumery iHerb (the United States), according to the company's website.

Clients of the company will be able to pick up their orders in the offices of Nova Poshta, in automated parcel terminals, or choose courier delivery. The delivery time is 7-10 days.

To order delivery via Nova Poshta International on the iHerb website, you need to select the option with the Nova Poshta International or Boxberry logo (the partner of Nova Poshta International) in the Delivery tab page.

"Customers have repeatedly asked us and wrote in iHerb proposals to return delivery of Nova Poshta International. We did everything possible so that every citizen of our country could again conveniently and quickly receive their orders," Yuriy Benevytsky, the director of Nova Poshta International, said.