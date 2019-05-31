NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has stated that the question of whether Ukraine will remain a transit country for Russian gas to Europe is a challenge from both an economic and geopolitical point of view.

"If to talk about the gas sector, then the challenges here are obvious. We have a question whether Ukraine will be a gas transit country in 2020. And this is an economic issue, because if this does not happen, then we will lose about $3 billion in gas transit revenues, but also a geopolitical decision, because if Ukraine, as a transit country, does not transit gas, then we will simply become an object not a subject," he said in the Pravo na Vladu program on the air of TV Channel 1+1.