10:50 29.05.2019

IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the IMF is ready to arrive in Ukraine to continue negotiations after the snap parliamentary elections and the formation of the new government, IMF mission Head Ron van Rooden said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said that the IMF sees no obstacles for cooperation, the press service of the head of state reported.

The IMF mission also said that before the negotiations consultations regarding the creation of a new agenda of reforms will be kept holding.

The IMF mission head said that the snap parliamentary elections is a new opportunities for speeding up the changes in the country.

He also said that it is important to continue operation of anti-corruption institutions: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office and High Anti-Corruption Court.

Earlier Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk said after this meeting that Ukraine will receive the next tranche from the IMF after the snap parliamentary elections and the formation of the government.

Interfax-Ukraine
