17:11 23.05.2019

EIB issues EUR 200 mln loan to Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has issued a long-term low-interest loan in the amount of EUR 200 million to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within the Early Recovery Program, Head of the EIB Representation in Ukraine Jean-Erik De Zagon has said, when opening six repaired medical facilities in Kharkiv.

According to him, the funds are used to invest in the restoration of key infrastructure objects in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to ensure adequate living conditions for internally displaced persons.

He noted that the purpose of the loan is to improve the living standards of people in Eastern Ukraine.

"Our Early Recovery Program was specifically developed to help people of Eastern Ukraine, including thousands of IDPs, deal with tough challenges they are facing following the armed conflict. This EUR 200 million program is part of our overall EUR 5.8 billion portfolio in Ukraine. It aims at improving living standards for people in terms of housing, healthcare and education. And it is a convincing proof that as an EU Priority Partner, Ukraine can greatly benefit from EU support and financing. We are happy to provide help where it is needed most and that it will directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens," the banker said.

Tags: #eib #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
