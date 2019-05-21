Glib Zagoriy leaves politics for business

Member of the VIII calling of the Verkhovna Rada, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction lawmaker, owner of the PrJSC Pharmaceutical firm “Darnitsa” Glib Zagoriy will not be running for parliament again and wants to return into the business.

He told about his decision in a Facebook post , commenting on the new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to dissolve the current Ukrainian parliament.

“In summer Ukraine will get the new parliament. I think many lawmakers of the current calling will enter the new composition - but not me. I am leaving the big politics to return into the big business,” he wrote.

Glib Zagoriy added that he considers his work in the Veterans Affairs Parliamentary Committee as successful.

“I’ve completed my legislative mission: from the 47 bills I’ve submitted to the parliament, 20 turned into legislative acts. From the 65 amendments I’ve suggested, 55 were adopted by the parliament,” he said.

Zgoriy specified that among those legislative acts there were laws improving the social protection level to the all categories of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) participants, including volunteers, volunteer fighters and also members of the fallen ATO soldiers.

In addition, those legislative acts were aimed at social rehabilitation of the veterans, in particular – the support of the entrepreneurship of the veterans and stimulation of the ATO participants’ employment.

Also, the lawmaker said that the Zagoriys Family Fund will continue to aid the rehabilitation of the ATO warriors in terms of its charity programs related to that problem.

From now Glib Zagoriy plans to concentrate on business activity, in particular, to integrate “Darnitsa” in the global pharmaceutical market.

“As of now, it is one of the most effective companies of Ukraine. In future Darnitsa will become an international company,” the owner of the firm wrote.

As reported on Monday, May 20, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his decision to dissolve the VIII calling of the Verkhovna Rada.

Glib Zagoriy entered the Ukrainian parliament as a lawmaker of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party list back in 2014.

PrJSC Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa was founded in 1930. It is the industry’s leader in Ukraine on the medical agent’s production volume basis. Company’s portfolio includes more than 250 names of the medical agents. In 2018 Darnitsa increased net profit by 31.3 percent to UAH 449.134 million.

In September 2018 Dmytro Shymkiv, who previously was a deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, joined PRJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa as the chairman of the executive board council of Darnitsa’s ruling company.